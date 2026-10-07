"Won't my son stop recognizing me?" - "Real Sanjik" delivered his final speech in court

The Tashkent City Court's judicial board on criminal cases is reviewing the criminal case related to entrepreneur Sanjar Karimov, known as "Real Sanjik", in the appellate instance.

Speaking in his final statement at the court hearing, Sanjar Karimov expressed his desire for the upcoming verdict to be assessed not only on the basis of the law, but also on the criteria of conscience.

Stating that he was imprisoned four months after his father's death, he asked the court for the opportunity to return to the bosom of his family and be with his son once again. Karimov emphasized that spending his life in prison would be extremely difficult for him.

The entrepreneur said that his mother, wife, and child are waiting for him at home. He stated that his biggest fear is that his son might eventually stop recognizing him.

"I want to hear my son say the word 'dada' one more time. Please, let that day be today," Sanjar Karimov said in his final statement in court.