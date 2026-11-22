In Uzbekistan, there are plans to gradually transition outdoor advertising media and product packaging to the updated alphabet. A draft resolution providing for this procedure has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the project, entrepreneurs can gradually change the design and printed forms of product packaging in the period from April 22, 2027, to April 22, 2028.

Starting from April 22, 2028, the use of the updated alphabet will be mandatory for newly ordered product packaging and labels.

At the same time, it is stipulated that the use of previously prepared packaging materials with the old spelling will be permitted until April 22, 2029.