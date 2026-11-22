A video circulating on social media, showing two little girls 'decorating' their father's face and the interior of a luxury car with hundreds of colorful stickers and childish drawings, has won the hearts of many.

In the video, the father, sitting in the car, shows no objection to his daughters' game; on the contrary, he can be seen calmly allowing it. With all their love and excitement, the girls have plastered yellow smiley faces and star-shaped stickers all over their father's forehead, cheeks, and nose.

A luxury interior — a creative space for little artists

The video clearly shows that almost every part of the car's interior has received a unique 'design':

Steering wheel and dashboard: The Mercedes-Benz steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and center console are covered in stickers featuring smiley faces, stars, and cartoon cars.

Front and side windows, sunroof: Dozens of stickers of various shapes have also been placed along the windows.

Brown leather seats: In addition to stickers, the front and rear seats, armrests, and headrests also feature drawings made with pens and markers.

Detail in the footage Appearance and content Father and daughters' moment The girls are sticking smiley and star stickers on their father's face, while the father patiently continues driving Car interior Brown leather seats, steering wheel, windows, and console are completely decorated with stickers and children's drawings Core idea A child's innocent childhood memories are more valuable than things that can be cleaned materially

Reaction on social networks: "Those with daughters understand well"

The comment "These can be cleaned off, but such happy moments will never return. Those who have daughters understand this well" left by users under these clips touched many hearts. In the comments, parents emphasize that children grow up quickly and that while it is easy to restore a car interior to its original state through professional detailing, such sincere and innocent moments spent with a child cannot be bought with any amount of money.

In your opinion, how should parents react to such mischief and creative 'experiments' by their children — is it right to set strict limits, or is it better to allow freedom for such innocent moments? Leave your thoughts in the comments!