Investigation launched regarding $50,000 found in Bukhara court chairman's office

·69·Society
Investigation launched regarding $50,000 found in Bukhara court chairman's office

The Supreme Judicial Council issued an official response regarding reports that 50,000 dollars were found in the office of the chairman of the Bukhara City Court.

Earlier, reports circulated on social media stating that 10,000 dollars of this amount were found in the pocket of a lawyer who was in the court chairman's office, while the remaining 40,000 dollars were found in a cabinet in the room.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council, investigative actions are currently underway against the lawyer in connection with this incident. Meanwhile, the judge's actions are being examined by the Council as part of an internal investigation.

To date, investigative actions and the internal review have not revealed any evidence confirming that the judge demanded or received money from the lawyer.

According to the Council, the funds were officially seized from the lawyer's possession and from the open, highly visible middle section of the cabinet located near the entrance of the judge's office.

At present, investigative actions and the internal review are ongoing. It was stated that additional information will be provided based on their results.

The Supreme Judicial Council urged citizens not to spread unconfirmed information, to respect the presumption of innocence, and to refrain from drawing hasty conclusions before the investigation is completed.

BukharaSupreme Judicial Council50 thousand dollarscourt chairman's office
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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