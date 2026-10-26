Investigation launched into the death of a 42-year-old woman in Samarkand

A pre-investigation check is underway regarding the death of a 42-year-old woman in the city of Samarkand. Hayot Shamsutdinov, the press secretary of the General Prosecutor's Office, informed QALAMPIR.UZ in response to an inquiry.

According to the report, the incident occurred on October 21 at approximately 12:30 in the "Ipak Yuli" neighborhood of Samarkand. The woman died in the courtyard of her home.

An operational-investigative group arrived at the scene, inspected the area, and carried out the necessary investigative actions. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the cause of the deceased's death.

Currently, the city prosecutor's office is continuing the investigation into this case. All details of the incident and the causes of death are being studied.