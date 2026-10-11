Uzum Market offers promo codes to buyers and free logistics to sellers

Uzbekistan's major online shopping platform Uzum Market announced that system operations have been gradually and fully restored following large-scale technical disruptions that occurred recently. The marketplace officially apologized to all buyers and entrepreneurs for the inconvenience caused and announced a large-scale compensation program.

The company is introducing a number of concessions to protect the interests of all parties affected by this malfunction — buyers, sellers, and network partners.

Compensation package: What benefits are provided to buyers and sellers?

The platform administration approved the following compensation measures:

Bonuses for buyers: Special promo codes for future purchases will be provided to customers who could not receive their orders on time due to the technical glitch;

Free services for sellers: Product storage and logistics services have been made completely free until the end of October of this year for all entrepreneurs selling their goods on the marketplace;

Support for franchise holders: The income lost during the technical outage by the owners of pick-up points (PVZs) operating under a franchise within the Uzum Market network will be fully compensated by the company.

Operations of pick-up points restored

The marketplace's distribution points across the republic have returned to their normal working routine, and the process of handing over goods has been simplified to the maximum extent:

Easier order collection: Now, customers arriving at the points only need to state the number received via SMS or the recipient's full name to collect their order;

Extended storage period: There is no need to rush to the points as soon as the system is launched — the free storage period for all ready orders has been significantly extended.

The Uzum Market administration emphasizes that system stability is under complete control and infrastructure is being further strengthened to prevent such situations from recurring.