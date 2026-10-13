Singer Ali Otajonov holds his long-awaited twins for the first time (video)

There is a true celebration and long-awaited double joy in the family of the famous singer and actor Ali Otajonov. The artist, who became a father to twins in early October 2026, shared videos on his Instagram page capturing the first emotional moments at the hospital and the touching scenes of embracing his children.

Footage capturing the father's tears and endless gratitude spread widely across social networks, moving thousands of followers.

"Can you hear me, my child?": The most sincere moments spent in the ward

The turmoil and trembling in the heart of the singer, who entered the maternity ward in a special medical gown, are clearly visible in the video:

First words and endless affection: Approaching his tiny daughter Aysha, who was lying quietly, the singer could not hold back his emotions: "Aysha, my daughter Aysha. Oh dear, oh dear. My baby. Are you listening to me, my child?" he whispered, gently caressing the little one;

Tears and gratitude: During this long-awaited meeting, Ali Otajonov could not hide his joy. Cradling both babies with affection, he repeatedly expressed his gratitude to the Creator for granting this happiness.

Details of the double happiness: Now three children in the family

Important information about the new chapter in Ali Otajonov's family:

Boy and girl twins: The singer chose beautiful and auspicious names for the twins — the babies were named Muhammad Ali and Aysha ;

The fruit of patience: Having gone through the trial of waiting for children for a long time, this birth became a true miracle and a real reward for the family;

He has an older daughter: For the record, in addition to the newborns, the artist also has an older daughter named Maryam, and now Ali Otajonov has become the happy and responsible father of three children.

Fans' wishes: "May it be granted to everyone who wishes for it!"

Social media users are leaving thousands of warm comments and sincere congratulations under this touching video. Many are praying, "May the blessing of such children and the joy of the eyes be granted to everyone who desires it."

We also congratulate Ali Otajonov and his family on the birth of their twins and wish Muhammad Ali and Aysha robust health, a meaningful and happy life!