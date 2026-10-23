Trade and service building seized due to loan debt

When loans obtained from commercial banks for the purpose of developing business activities are not repaid on time, enforcement measures are applied to the pledged property to cover the debt.

According to a judicial document in the proceedings of the Andijan regional department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, a total of 1.1 billion soums in loan debt was scheduled to be collected from the debtor limited liability company in favor of the recoverer, the Andijan branch of ATB "Mikrokreditbank".

Based on the judicial document, recovery was designated to be directed at a two-story trade and service building belonging to the pledged respondent.

Enforcement actions were carried out by the employees of the bureau's regional department, and debtors were issued warnings in the prescribed manner. During the enforcement process, the two-story trade and service building was seized.

Measures are currently being taken to put the seized property up for electronic online auction.