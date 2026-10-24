Transporting construction materials and waste in building elevators is strictly prohibited

New, strict safety rules regarding the use and technical supervision of passenger elevators in multi-story residential buildings are being introduced in Uzbekistan.

From now on, transporting construction materials, renovation equipment, and construction waste in passenger elevators of multi-story buildings is strictly forbidden.

Strict restrictions and mandatory technical supervision

The updated requirements aim to ensure public safety and prevent premature breakdown of elevator equipment:

General ban regardless of capacity: The restriction on transporting construction materials and waste applies equally to all passenger elevators, regardless of their load capacity or volume;

Mandatory monthly technical inspection: Regular qualified maintenance for every elevator in residential buildings must be carried out at least once a month.

«Safe Elevator» platform: Digital control and free registration

To centralize the technical operability and operation of elevators, a digital mechanism is being launched:

Electronic registration: All elevators will be centrally registered through the special «Safe Elevator» electronic platform;

Free service: Official registration of devices through this system is carried out completely free of charge.

This procedure serves to eliminate the improper use of elevators during repair work in multi-apartment buildings, the occurrence of emergency situations, and conditions that threaten public safety.