Transporting construction materials and waste in building elevators is strictly prohibited

·4·Society
Transporting construction materials and waste in building elevators is strictly prohibited

New, strict safety rules regarding the use and technical supervision of passenger elevators in multi-story residential buildings are being introduced in Uzbekistan.

From now on, transporting construction materials, renovation equipment, and construction waste in passenger elevators of multi-story buildings is strictly forbidden.

Strict restrictions and mandatory technical supervision

The updated requirements aim to ensure public safety and prevent premature breakdown of elevator equipment:

  • General ban regardless of capacity: The restriction on transporting construction materials and waste applies equally to all passenger elevators, regardless of their load capacity or volume;

  • Mandatory monthly technical inspection: Regular qualified maintenance for every elevator in residential buildings must be carried out at least once a month.

«Safe Elevator» platform: Digital control and free registration

To centralize the technical operability and operation of elevators, a digital mechanism is being launched:

  • Electronic registration: All elevators will be centrally registered through the special «Safe Elevator» electronic platform;

  • Free service: Official registration of devices through this system is carried out completely free of charge.

This procedure serves to eliminate the improper use of elevators during repair work in multi-apartment buildings, the occurrence of emergency situations, and conditions that threaten public safety.

Safe Elevatormulti-story buildingstechnical supervisionelevator safety
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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