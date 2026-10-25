In China, services exist where people argue on your behalf for money

·69·World
In China, services exist where people argue on your behalf for money

A video has spread on social media showing a man in Guangzhou, China, holding a sign that reads "I will argue on your behalf." He offers a service where he argues in place of clients during interpersonal disputes.

According to the man, he charges 188 yuan—or approximately 26 US dollars—for this service with no time limit.

In fact, the service of arguing on behalf of others is not new in China. In 2019, local media reported that such services were being offered on online shopping platforms like Taobao. According to information at the time, prices ranged from 5 yuan to 200 yuan. The arguments could be conducted via phone, SMS, or WeChat.

Some service providers charged extra for arguing in local dialects, such as Sichuan, because speech styles and the impact of expressions vary across different dialects.

Meanwhile, lawyers have noted that such services aimed at insulting others or disturbing their peace can lead to legal issues.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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