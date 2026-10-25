Reports emerge that Jony has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease

Reports have surfaced that famous Russian singer JONY (Jahid Huseynli) has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease. This was reported by the Mash Telegram channel, citing its sources.

According to reports, the artist was diagnosed with familial Mediterranean fever. This hereditary condition can manifest as sharp rises in body temperature, as well as pain in the abdomen, muscles, and joints.

The source states that JONY has lost a significant amount of weight recently and has complained of high fever. It was also reported that the singer was hospitalized in September and is currently undergoing treatment at home.

However, these reports have not been confirmed by the artist's representatives. On the contrary, they told journalists that Jahid Huseynli has no health issues whatsoever.

So far, there is no officially confirmed information regarding the singer's illness or treatment. Therefore, the circulated reports should be treated with caution.