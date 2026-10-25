Shocking news: Is Sevinch Ismoilova marrying Kazakh singer Alisher Bayniyazov? (video)

·6·Culture
Shocking news: Is Sevinch Ismoilova marrying Kazakh singer Alisher Bayniyazov? (video)

Singer Sevinch Ismoilova, who has won the affection of fans with her sweet voice, has drawn the attention of followers with new photos and videos on social media. Especially her caption, "Happiness loves silence," sparked various speculations.

The singer's photo in a white dress is being actively discussed among fans. While some followers associate these images with important news in her personal life, others assume that Sevinch Ismoilova might be preparing for marriage.

The discussions also mention the name of famous Kazakh singer Alisher Bayniyazov. Recently, the two artists being seen together on social media has further increased interest in their relationship.

Therefore, the question has arisen among fans whether Sevinch Ismoilova and Alisher Bayniyazov intend to start a family. However, so far the singer herself has not clarified these speculations and has not officially announced her marriage.

At present, various opinions are being expressed on social media. Sevinch Ismoilova's next comment or official statement may shed light on these questions.

Sevinch IsmoilovaAlisher BayniyazovUzbek show business
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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