Citizen who promised to 'get someone admitted' to a private university arrested

·42·Society
Citizen who promised to 'get someone admitted' to a private university arrested

Another fraud case related to illegal admission to higher education institutions and the misappropriation of funds by deceiving citizens and gaining their trust has been uncovered in Uzbekistan. In the Namangan region, an individual who promised to enroll a citizen directly into an upper-level course at a private university was apprehended during an operation conducted by law enforcement agencies.

The suspect was caught red-handed with material evidence while receiving a large sum of money.

Operational action: How was the 18 million soum 'promise' exposed?

Details of the investigation and the operation conducted by law enforcement agencies are as follows:

  • Method of gaining trust: Exploiting the citizen's desire to obtain higher education, the suspect convinced them that they could be enrolled as a student without exams through acquaintances;

  • Targeted university: The fraudster promised to enroll the victim directly into the 3rd year of the Andijan University of Economics and Pedagogy (a private higher education institution);

  • Caught with material evidence: The suspect was apprehended by operational officers while receiving the agreed sum of 18 million soums in cash, and the funds were documented as evidence;

  • Legal measures: Currently, a criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident in accordance with the law, and preliminary investigative actions are underway.

Fraud in education: Why are private universities becoming targets?

Recently, alongside the expansion of private higher education institutions, cases of deceiving citizens regarding admission or transferring studies have been increasing:

  • Promises of an easy path: Fraudsters often mislead people with lies such as "it will be handled without exams through my acquaintances" or "you will be placed directly into the 2nd or 3rd year";

  • Official warning: Responsible organizations constantly remind that admission processes to any university (regardless of whether it is state or private) are carried out only through official platforms, established exams, or legal document exchange procedures;

  • Inevitability of responsibility: In such transactions, not only the bribe-taker or the intermediary fraudster but also the party offering money illegally can be held accountable before the law.

Details of the incident in Namangan

Indicators

Details

Location of incident

Namangan region

Requested amount

18 million soums

Promised educational institution

Andijan University of Economics and Pedagogy (private HEI)

Nature of the promise

Enrollment as a student in the 3rd year of the university

Circumstances of arrest

Caught red-handed with material evidence while receiving funds

Current status

Legal assessment is being conducted and investigative actions are underway

NamanganAndijan University of Economics and Pedagogyfraudhigher education
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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