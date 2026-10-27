Be aware: Fraudsters are setting a "new trap" due to changes in the Uzbek alphabet...

·62·Society
Be aware: Fraudsters are setting a "new trap" due to changes in the Uzbek alphabet...

In Uzbekistan, following the improvement of the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet and the introduction of new letters, cybercriminals have devised a new cunning way to exploit people's trust. Currently, dangerous malicious applications (viruses) are being mass-distributed on popular messengers, particularly on the Telegram network, under the name "new Uzbek alphabet keyboard."

Local media and cybersecurity experts warn that citizens who install these fake applications on their devices are unknowingly handing over control of their bank cards and personal data to fraudsters.

Fraud mechanism: How does the trap work?

Cybercriminals are using the following tactics to attract the attention of citizens and mislead them:

  • Gaining trust and personal messages: Fraudsters send dangerous APK format files directly to users' personal messages (or various public groups), recommending the installation of a "convenient keyboard adapted to the new alphabet";

  • Gaining full access to the device: Once the user installs this program on their phone, the fake application requests permission to read SMS messages on the smartphone, record all text typed on the keyboard, and other dangerous permissions;

  • Theft of bank funds: As a result, criminals obtain the victim's mobile banking login credentials, bank card numbers, and special confirmation SMS codes sent by the bank, allowing them to transfer all funds from the account to other cards.

How to protect yourself from cyber threats?

Cybersecurity experts recommend that every user follow these strict security rules:

  • Do not download unknown files: Never open or install suspicious APK files received via Telegram, WhatsApp, or other messengers, even if they come from acquaintances;

  • Use only official sources: Download any application or keyboard only through official stores — Google Play Market (for Android) or App Store (for iPhone);

  • Check device settings: Disable the "Install apps from unknown sources" feature in your phone's security settings and use antivirus software;

  • Do not give SMS codes to anyone: Remember that banks and official agencies will never ask for secret confirmation codes sent to your phone or confidential card information.

Key signs of the "new alphabet keyboard" fraud

Indicators

Details of the fraud scheme

Criminals' disguise

"Convenient keyboard program for the new Uzbek alphabet"

Distribution method

Personal messages and public groups on Telegram messenger

File format

Dangerous unofficial .APK files

Main goal

Stealing bank card details, SMS codes, and mobile accounts

Resulting danger

Smartphone coming under full remote control and withdrawal of all funds

Protective measure

Do not install files via messengers, use only Google Play / App Store

cybersecurityfraudUzbek alphabetTelegram
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

2 million dollars lost due to a fake link provided by ChatGPT2 million dollars lost due to a fake link provided by ChatGPT6 September 15:25Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new lawUzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law7 July 13:23FBI Warns About Social Media Account HackingFBI Warns About Social Media Account Hacking12 August 00:53Pocta Mail Prevents the Spread of Dangerous RAR ArchivesPocta Mail Prevents the Spread of Dangerous RAR Archives11 August 16:59New Cyber Scam: Fake Sites Warning of Drone AttacksNew Cyber Scam: Fake Sites Warning of Drone Attacks29 June 19:24New scam detected via fake drone-related Telegram channelsNew scam detected via fake drone-related Telegram channels11 June 17:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?