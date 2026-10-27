Be aware: Fraudsters are setting a "new trap" due to changes in the Uzbek alphabet...

In Uzbekistan, following the improvement of the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet and the introduction of new letters, cybercriminals have devised a new cunning way to exploit people's trust. Currently, dangerous malicious applications (viruses) are being mass-distributed on popular messengers, particularly on the Telegram network, under the name "new Uzbek alphabet keyboard."

Local media and cybersecurity experts warn that citizens who install these fake applications on their devices are unknowingly handing over control of their bank cards and personal data to fraudsters.

Fraud mechanism: How does the trap work?

Cybercriminals are using the following tactics to attract the attention of citizens and mislead them:

Gaining trust and personal messages: Fraudsters send dangerous APK format files directly to users' personal messages (or various public groups), recommending the installation of a "convenient keyboard adapted to the new alphabet";

Gaining full access to the device: Once the user installs this program on their phone, the fake application requests permission to read SMS messages on the smartphone, record all text typed on the keyboard, and other dangerous permissions;

Theft of bank funds: As a result, criminals obtain the victim's mobile banking login credentials, bank card numbers, and special confirmation SMS codes sent by the bank, allowing them to transfer all funds from the account to other cards.

How to protect yourself from cyber threats?

Cybersecurity experts recommend that every user follow these strict security rules:

Do not download unknown files: Never open or install suspicious APK files received via Telegram, WhatsApp, or other messengers, even if they come from acquaintances;

Use only official sources: Download any application or keyboard only through official stores — Google Play Market (for Android) or App Store (for iPhone);

Check device settings: Disable the "Install apps from unknown sources" feature in your phone's security settings and use antivirus software;

Do not give SMS codes to anyone: Remember that banks and official agencies will never ask for secret confirmation codes sent to your phone or confidential card information.

Key signs of the "new alphabet keyboard" fraud