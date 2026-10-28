Vietnamese tourist: “I still love Uzbekistan”

·38·Society
Vietnamese tourist: “I still love Uzbekistan”

Previously, a Vietnamese tourist who gained public attention after an intoxicated man blocked his path in Uzbekistan stated that his opinion of our country has not changed following the incident. He expressed his satisfaction with the sincerity and hospitality of the local population throughout his journey.

The tourist emphasized that people are treating him warmly and welcoming him well.

“People are very sincere today. They are welcoming me well and greeting me. They even gave me a cake this morning,” he shared regarding his impressions.

The Tourism Committee also announced that they have contacted the foreign guest and are assisting him in continuing his trip.

These sentiments from the tourist show that, despite the unpleasant incident, his attitude toward Uzbekistan and the local people remains positive.

Uzbekistan tourismTourism CommitteeVietnamese tourist
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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