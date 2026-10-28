Javohir Sindarov surprised everyone by showing Nakamura the move that could have brought him victory (video)

·2·Sport
Javohir Sindarov surprised everyone by showing Nakamura the move that could have brought him victory (video)

A video showing Uzbekistani chess player Javohir Sindarov pointing out a missed winning move to American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has gone viral on social media.

In the video, after the game ends in a draw, Sindarov approaches Nakamura and demonstrates the move he could have used. Seeing this, Nakamura is stunned and holds his head in his hands. He reacts as if realizing he had not noticed the opportunity earlier.

This clip has sparked great interest among chess fans. Social media users are praising Sindarov's ability to deeply analyze the situation and are leaving supportive comments for him.

The video once again demonstrated that even the strongest grandmasters in chess can sometimes miss crucial opportunities.

Javohir SindarovHikaru NakamuraChess
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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