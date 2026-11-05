Fraud scheme: Car dealership employees who scammed hundreds of people in Termez imprisoned

In the Surkhandarya region, a court verdict has been issued against the executives and accomplices of "Surkhan autocenter" LLC, who deceived hundreds of citizens with promises of cheap cars and misappropriated billions of soums. During the investigation and trial, it was fully exposed that through this criminal network, more than 35 billion soums belonging to over 700 citizens were obtained through fraud.

The Termez City Court for Criminal Cases has reached a firm decision regarding this major financial scheme, which caused significant public outcry and dissatisfaction.

Court verdict: Up to 9.5 years in prison and an appellate decision

By the verdict of the Termez City Court for Criminal Cases, sentences were handed down to 5 members of the criminal group:

Prison sentences: One of the defendants was sentenced to 9.5 years , another to 5 years , and the remaining three were sentenced to 6 years and 2 months of imprisonment each;

Charges filed: They were found guilty of large-scale fraud, tax evasion, illegal solicitation of citizens' funds, and forgery of official documents;

Appellate change: Subsequently, the appellate instance commuted the sentence of one of the defendants (N.Ye.) to 2.5 years of correctional labor, and he was released from the courtroom.

"Family business": How did the fraud scheme work?

During the investigations, it was revealed that this pyramid scheme was actually built on family interests:

Network of relatives: The head of the enterprise, Akmal Torayev, involved his close relatives in his criminal plan — his sister, brother, spouse, and sister-in-law;

Method of entrapment: Starting in 2022, the group systematically misappropriated citizens' money by promising to deliver cars without waiting lists, at very low prices, and under the guise of various "prize games."

35 billion in damages and the issue of compensation

The process of returning money to the hundreds of families affected by this crime remains the most painful issue:

Initial payment: During the investigation, it was determined that the 155 million 979 thousand soums recovered into the regional Internal Affairs Department's deposit account would be distributed among 462 victims, amounting to only 337 thousand soums each;

Recovery of remaining damages: According to the court decision, the remaining massive damage of over 35 billion soums is also intended to be fully recovered in favor of the victims, stage by stage, from the assets and income of the defendants.

Experts are urging citizens not to fall into the traps of unofficial dealers and various suspicious enterprises that promise excessively cheap cars, and to make purchases only through legal and reliable contracts.