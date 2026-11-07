You don't need money to show affection: Malika Tavfiq's call that moved thousands of hearts

A poetic appeal titled "Cherish your loved ones while they are here," written by poet Malika Tavfiq, has gone viral on social media, touching the hearts of thousands of readers.

These sincere verses, which reveal the fragility of human life, the costlessness of kindness, and the futility of arrogance, have served as a powerful moral reminder for those who have begun to forget their loved ones amidst the daily hustle and bustle.

"After all, your tongue doesn't ask for a fee": The cheap, yet most precious price of affection

In her poem, the poet calls on people to speak kind words to one another and to cherish each other while they are still present:

The power of a warm word: It is poignantly expressed that a simple phrase like "I'm glad you're here" can give meaning to someone's life, and that showing affection requires no material wealth or hard labor;

The virtue of being a shoulder to lean on: It is emphasized that one can reveal the true beauty of life by bringing a smile to someone's face, offering support to those who are crying, and holding their hands;

The tragedy of delay: The author confronts us with the open and bitter truth that a loved one who is walking healthily by your side today may unexpectedly leave us tomorrow.

Soil and arrogance: The inevitable destination for everyone

At the climax of the poem, the vulnerability of humans and the hollowness of arrogance are exposed:

"One day our paths will become one": It is poetically reflected that it is inevitable for a person who walks with their feet on the ground and hands in the air today to lay their head in the black soil tomorrow;

Even pillars fall: It is emphasized that many great figures in history who considered themselves invincible have blended into the soil, and therefore, humanity should be accompanied not by arrogance and vanity, but by humility and kindness.

Echoes on social media: Why did this poem become so popular?

These lines by Malika Tavfiq spread rapidly among users like a virus, sparking hundreds of comments and reflections: