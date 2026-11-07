A separate gym for Muslim women has opened in India

In the city of Coimbatore in southern India, a woman named Shabana has established a unique gym for Muslim women. In this space, women can engage in physical exercise while wearing their daily attire that aligns with their religious beliefs, feeling free and comfortable.

Shabana says the idea of opening such a gym stemmed from her personal experience. She faced difficulties in finding a gym that was suitable for her and aligned with her religious views and dress requirements. Furthermore, health issues also encouraged her to focus more on physical activity.

However, because she did not feel comfortable enough in existing gyms, Shabana realized that other women might face the same problem. As a result, she decided to open a separate space where Muslim women could exercise without worrying about any discomfort or restrictions.

The main goal of the new gym is to create comfortable conditions for women to establish a healthy lifestyle, engage in regular physical exercise, and take care of their health.

Shabana's initiative could be an important opportunity for women who feel uncomfortable participating in sports due to their religious beliefs or style of dress.