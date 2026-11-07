A separate gym for Muslim women has opened in India

·66·World
A separate gym for Muslim women has opened in India

In the city of Coimbatore in southern India, a woman named Shabana has established a unique gym for Muslim women. In this space, women can engage in physical exercise while wearing their daily attire that aligns with their religious beliefs, feeling free and comfortable.

Shabana says the idea of opening such a gym stemmed from her personal experience. She faced difficulties in finding a gym that was suitable for her and aligned with her religious views and dress requirements. Furthermore, health issues also encouraged her to focus more on physical activity.

However, because she did not feel comfortable enough in existing gyms, Shabana realized that other women might face the same problem. As a result, she decided to open a separate space where Muslim women could exercise without worrying about any discomfort or restrictions.

The main goal of the new gym is to create comfortable conditions for women to establish a healthy lifestyle, engage in regular physical exercise, and take care of their health.

Shabana's initiative could be an important opportunity for women who feel uncomfortable participating in sports due to their religious beliefs or style of dress.

CoimbatoreIndiawomen's sportsShabana
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Women's gym opens in India: exercise comfortably in hijab and burqaWomen's gym opens in India: exercise comfortably in hijab and burqa4 November 08:52Trump Is Transforming the White House: Supreme Court Clears the Way for Military Bunker ConstructionTrump Is Transforming the White House: Supreme Court Clears the Way for Military Bunker Construction22 August 11:19Khamenei issues an important call to Muslim nationsKhamenei issues an important call to Muslim nations30 August 19:47Pezeshkian: "Islamic countries should not become a platform for aggression"Pezeshkian: "Islamic countries should not become a platform for aggression"27 August 20:38150 women "Spetsnaz": Sensational graduation of the first women's police academy in Syria150 women "Spetsnaz": Sensational graduation of the first women's police academy in Syria24 September 10:06Protest against demolition of 600-year-old mosque in India: Police used gas and batons (video)Protest against demolition of 600-year-old mosque in India: Police used gas and batons (video)30 September 10:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies