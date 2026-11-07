Major turning point at "Santos": Neymar's father appointed as club CEO

The father and official agent of Brazilian and world football star Neymar — Neymar da Silva Santos — has been appointed as the CEO of the legendary Brazilian club "Santos".

This was officially announced by "Santos" club president Marcelo Teixeira and the businessman himself. This appointment has further fueled rumors that the Brazilian footballer might soon return to his beloved childhood club.

Strategic development and youth talent school: What will the new leader be doing?

According to reports from the influential Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Neymar Sr. will have very broad powers within the club:

Club strategy: Neymar's father will be directly responsible for the long-term strategic development of "Santos", increasing commercial performance, and international partnerships;

Leading the legendary academy: He will also take charge of the famous Meninos da Vila institute, which supports young players and has produced world stars like Pele and Neymar;

December election test: The businessman will serve in this role until December for now. If Marcelo Teixeira wins re-election as club president on December 12, Neymar da Silva will officially retain his position and continue his long-term plans.

Stadium reconstruction and 1.3 million euro investment

This is not the first time the Neymar family has provided assistance to the club. They have been financially supporting "Santos" for some time:

Influence of the NR Sports company: Through his company NR Sports, Neymar da Silva has actively participated in a number of the club's major projects;

Renovating the "Vila Belmiro" stadium: In particular, he has made a significant contribution to the renovation of the team's historic home arena, the "Vila Belmiro" stadium, and the modernization of the youth academy's infrastructure;

Invested funds: A total of 8 million reais (approximately 1.3 million euros) in direct investment has been allocated to these infrastructure projects.

The arrival of his father to the club's management is being assessed not only as a way to restore the financial strength of "Santos" but also as a key bridge that could pave the way for a sensational return of Neymar to his home club as his contract in Saudi Arabia nears its end.