According to The Paper, the incident occurred on November 8 at a photo studio in Zhengzhou, Henan province. The bride, who only identified herself by her surname, Zheng, was riding a horse for the first time that day.

In China, a wedding photoshoot turned into an unexpected adventure. The horse the bride was sitting on for photos suddenly bolted, carrying her a significant distance away. The groom and the photoshoot crew were forced to chase after the horse.

During the photoshoot, a Border Collie ran past them. The horse chased after the dog, taking the bride with it. The groom, the photographer, and the studio staff chased the horse, trying to stop it.

Eventually, the staff managed to stop the horse by calling out to it. The bride was not injured in the incident. Afterward, the couple continued the photoshoot and finished taking their pictures.

The bride said that she was terrified when the horse suddenly bolted and held on tight to avoid falling off. However, after getting to a safe place, she recalled the event as an exciting adventure and expressed her intention to learn how to ride a horse in the future.