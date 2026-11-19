At an airport in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a 61-year-old woman flying for the first time threw four coins toward the aircraft before takeoff, wishing for good luck and safety. Her actions caused the flight to be delayed by 58 minutes.

The incident occurred on November 16 at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. The woman was traveling with her family to the city of Sanya on Hainan Island. While boarding the plane with her grandchild, she took four coins from her pocket and threw them.

The coins fell through the gap between the aircraft door and the boarding bridge onto the tarmac. The crew noticed the incident and immediately reported it. Following this, flight preparations were temporarily suspended, and about 10 technical staff members inspected the area and the aircraft engines for any foreign objects.

Due to the search and safety checks, the flight was delayed by 58 minutes. The airport police in China's Hubei province decided to sentence the 61-year-old woman to five days of administrative detention for threatening aviation safety and disrupting air transport order.

The woman stated that she threw the coins in the belief that it would bring good luck and ensure flight safety. Airport police warned that throwing any objects at an aircraft or the surrounding area can pose a serious danger.