Yuan Shufan, a traditional medicine practitioner who lived in China's Henan province, left a unique legacy for future generations. In her final years, she selected 100 medicinal recipes based on her long-term experience and requested in her will that they be engraved on her tombstone after her death. This was reported by Shanghai Daily.

Yuan Shufan began practicing traditional Chinese medicine at the age of 16 and treated patients for over 80 years. She passed away in 2006 at the age of 97.

The healer's grandson, Wang Kejun, told local media that his grandmother had spent years documenting her knowledge and treatment experiences. Toward the end of her life, she selected 100 specific recipes and instructed her son to have them engraved on her tombstone.

The recipes list the names of medicinal herbs and their precise quantities. However, due to the limited space on the tombstone, more than 50 of the selected recipes were engraved.

Yuan Shufan believed that knowledge of traditional medicine should not belong to just one person but should benefit others as well. She wanted to leave her recipes as a legacy to help people receive treatment for free or as affordably as possible.

In recent days, people from various parts of the country have begun arriving at Panlongqiao village in Xiping County, Henan province, where her grave is located. They are photographing the inscriptions on the tombstone and copying the recipes. According to local reports, about 300–400 people visit the site daily.

At the same time, the healer's grandson has warned against using the recipes without consulting a doctor. He emphasized that while these inscriptions could serve as a source for professionals to exchange experience, patients should not attempt to prepare them and treat themselves arbitrarily.