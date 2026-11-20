A video showing a teacher mistreating children at the 'Baldәuren' state kindergarten in the Inder district of Kazakhstan's Atyrau region has spread on social media. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, Kazinform reported.

It is reported that the incident occurred during a celebration organized for one of the kindergarten students' 3rd birthday. The video circulating on social media shows adults speaking loudly to the children, and one of the teachers pushing and hitting one of the children on the back.