Criminal case opened in Kazakhstan after birthday video at kindergarten (video)
A video showing a teacher mistreating children at the 'Baldәuren' state kindergarten in the Inder district of Kazakhstan's Atyrau region has spread on social media. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, Kazinform reported.
It is reported that the incident occurred during a celebration organized for one of the kindergarten students' 3rd birthday. The video circulating on social media shows adults speaking loudly to the children, and one of the teachers pushing and hitting one of the children on the back.
According to the Atyrau regional education department, the prosecutor's office discovered during social media monitoring that force was used against a minor student in the kindergarten's 'Solnishko' group. The collected materials have been sent to the police for legal assessment.
The regional police department confirmed that a criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. Currently, surveillance camera footage from the kindergarten is being reviewed, and investigative actions are underway.
The police stated that the actions of the teacher and her assistant are being legally assessed.
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