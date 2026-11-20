One of the most anticipated matches of the 28th round of the Superliga took place in Namangan. Navbahor hosted Fergana's Neftchi club on its home turf and secured a 3:2 victory. In a match featuring five goals and a red card, the momentum shifted several times, ultimately resulting in a crucial three points for the hosts.

Neftchi, which started the match quite actively, took the lead in the 26th minute with a goal from Alisher Odilov. Although this goal gave the Fergana side an advantage in the game, the team faced a serious setback shortly thereafter.

After Vladimir Jovovic was sent off, Neftchi was left with ten men. Taking advantage of the situation, Navbahor increased the pressure and equalized in the 42nd minute with a spectacular goal from Jasurbek Jaloliddinov. His strike was one of the most beautiful goals of the match.

In the second half, the Namangan side took full control of the initiative and scored twice against their opponents in a short span. In the 53rd minute, Joel Kojo put Navbahor in the lead, and two minutes later, Diyor Kholmatov made it 3:1.

However, Neftchi did not give up. In the 77th minute, Koffi Kouao scored the second goal for the Fergana team, bringing intrigue back into the match. The visitors pushed to equalize in the remaining time, but Navbahor held onto their lead.

The Namangan club won 3:2, delighting their fans in the central match of the 28th round of the Superliga.

Superliga. 28th round

Navbahor – Neftchi 3:2

26th minute — Alisher Odilov (0:1)

42nd minute — Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (1:1)

53rd minute — Joel Kojo (2:1)

55th minute — Diyor Kholmatov (3:1)

77th minute — Koffi Kouao (3:2)

Navbahor: Utkir Yusupov, Islom Mamatkazin, Shohruh Abdurahmonov, Ruslan Jiyanov, Diyor Kholmatov, Benjamin Teydi, Muhammadali Giyosov, Umar Adhamzoda, Jasur Jaloliddinov, Giorgi Jgerenaya, Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev.

Neftchi: Botirali Ergashev, Bojan Ciger, Ikromjon Aliboyev, Abror Ismoilov, Vladimir Jovovic, Jamshid Iskanderov, Anvar Gofurov, Alisher Odilov, Zoran Marusic, Farruh Sayfiyev, Koffi Kouao.