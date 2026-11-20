In the Marina area of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the second vertiport designed for electric air taxis has been completed and has received official certification for commercial flights. Thus, the necessary infrastructure has been created to establish a regular air taxi route between Dubai Marina and the international airport.

According to the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, a flight by air taxi from the Marina area to Dubai International Airport is expected to take less than 10 minutes. By car, this journey takes approximately 35 minutes, depending on traffic.

The electric air taxis will be operated by the US-based company Joby Aviation. Capable of vertical takeoff and landing, this aircraft is designed for one pilot and four passengers.

The vertiport in Dubai Marina is located near the American University. It is the second station to receive certification, following the first vertiport near the airport.

Currently, two more vertiports are under construction in the Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah areas. Once commissioned, they will form an air taxi network consisting of the first four stations connecting key points of the city.

Commercial passenger transport is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2027. Test flights prior to the launch of the service are expected to be conducted at the end of 2026. However, commercial operations also depend on the relevant permits and the operator's readiness.