The Uzbekistan national team has secured another medal at the Junior World Judo Championships. Competing in the −81 kg weight category, our compatriot Sa’dulla Ravshanov made a successful run to the final, ultimately becoming a silver medalist.

The road to the final and the decisive bout

Throughout the tournament, Sa’dulla Ravshanov successfully competed against representatives of the world's leading judo schools. He secured his spot in the final by defeating representatives from Japan, Brazil, Georgia, China in the qualifying stages, and France in the semifinals.

In the final match for the gold medal, the Uzbek judoka lost to Yaroslav Bunakov of Russia and was awarded the silver medal of the world championship.

Stage Opponent country / Athlete Result Qualifying bouts Representatives of Japan, Brazil, Georgia, China Win Semifinal Representative of France Win Final Yaroslav Bunakov Silver medal

Uzbekistan's medal tally

Following Sa’dulla Ravshanov's success, the number of medals won by the Uzbekistan national team at this junior world championship has reached 2. Currently, our team has 1 gold and 1 silver medal.

In your opinion, what does Sa’dulla Ravshanov reaching the world championship final in the −81 kg weight class and winning the silver medal indicate about the preparation of our young judokas for senior competitions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!