Man who didn't pay rent for 9 months leaves the house filled with love poems (photo)
In the Buyukchekmece district of Istanbul, Turkey, a tenant who had lived in an apartment for two years was forcibly evicted after failing to pay rent for 9 months. However, when the landlord and his lawyer inspected the apartment, they encountered an unexpected sight: the tenant had covered everything from the walls to the ceiling, doors, windows, and even the heating system with love poems and words about heartbreak.
According to the DHA agency, the incident occurred in the Fatih neighborhood of Istanbul's Buyukchekmece district. The tenant, who had lived in the apartment on the second floor of a four-story building for two years, had not paid rent for approximately 9 months. Consequently, the landlord initiated legal and enforcement proceedings to evict him.
After the tenant vacated the premises, the lawyer who came to inspect the house discovered that various inscriptions had been written on the walls, ceiling, doors and windows, kitchen cabinets, radiators, and the boiler equipment. Most of them consisted of love poems and sentences about separation.
The landlord's lawyer, Ali Selman Altinbilek, stated that when asked about the writings, the former tenant claimed he was not in a good mental state.
The lawyer noted that legal proceedings are ongoing to recover the damages caused to the property and to collect the 9 months of unpaid rent. The landlord has also filed a complaint against the former tenant.
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