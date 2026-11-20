In the Buyukchekmece district of Istanbul, Turkey, a tenant who had lived in an apartment for two years was forcibly evicted after failing to pay rent for 9 months. However, when the landlord and his lawyer inspected the apartment, they encountered an unexpected sight: the tenant had covered everything from the walls to the ceiling, doors, windows, and even the heating system with love poems and words about heartbreak.

According to the DHA agency, the incident occurred in the Fatih neighborhood of Istanbul's Buyukchekmece district. The tenant, who had lived in the apartment on the second floor of a four-story building for two years, had not paid rent for approximately 9 months. Consequently, the landlord initiated legal and enforcement proceedings to evict him.