In Soguksu National Park, located in the Kizilcahamam district of Ankara province, Turkey, a mother brown bear known as "Kar" and one of her cubs were shot and killed. The incident has sparked intense public outrage, reports Aydinlik.

It is reported that the mother bear, Kar, lived with her three cubs. They frequently descended into residential areas in search of food in trash bins. This behavior was cited as a potential threat to public safety.

Following this, the mother bear and one of her cubs were shot with firearms. The remaining two cubs managed to escape.

According to reports circulating in Turkish media, this action was allegedly carried out with the approval and participation of officials from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks. However, no detailed official statement regarding the incident has been released yet.

The incident has also been brought to the agenda of the Turkish Parliament. DEM Party deputy Perihan Koca has demanded an explanation from the country's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry regarding who authorized the shooting of the mother bear and her cub, the legal basis for this decision, and whether an investigation has been launched against those responsible.

The deputy also requested clarification on what measures are being taken to ensure the safety and protection of the two orphaned cubs.

In the wake of this event, a petition titled "Justice for the killed mother bear and her cub!" has been launched. Animal rights organizations are calling for a full investigation into the incident and for appropriate measures to be taken against those responsible if any legal violations are found.