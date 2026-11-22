The legendary Argentine club Boca Juniors has secured the top prize in the 2026 season of the Copa Sudamericana. In the decisive final match against Brazil's Atlético Mineiro, the Buenos Aires club claimed a convincing 2-0 victory.

A historic 3rd title and a 21-year wait

Scoring one goal in each half, the Argentines left their opponents with no chance. Thus, Boca Juniors returned to the throne of this prestigious tournament after a 21-year hiatus, becoming Copa Sudamericana champions for the third time in their history (having previously triumphed in 2004 and 2005).

Argentine hegemony and the 6-year drought of Brazilian clubs

This final once again confirmed two major trends in South American club football:

Argentina's 3rd consecutive victory: In the last three seasons, the Copa Sudamericana trophy has gone exclusively to Argentine teams — Racing and Lanús were champions in the previous two years.

Brazil's 'final curse': Over the last 6 years, only Brazilian clubs have lost in the tournament finals. During this period, Red Bull Bragantino, São Paulo, Fortaleza, Cruzeiro, and Atlético Mineiro (twice) have all been defeated in the decisive matches.

Copa Sudamericana 2026 Final and historical statistics

Metrics Details and facts Final match Boca Juniors 2-0 Atlético Mineiro Goal distribution 1 goal in the 1st half, 1 goal in the 2nd half Boca Juniors titles 3rd championship (2004, 2005, 2026) Argentine streak 3 winners in the last 3 years (Racing, Lanús, Boca Juniors) Brazilian anti-record Defeats in all of the last 6 finals

In your opinion, what is the reason for the dominance of Argentine teams in South America's secondary club tournament — tactical discipline or character in finals?

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