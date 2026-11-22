Dani Alves, the former star of Barcelona and the Brazilian national team who earned millions of euros in football, said his outlook on life has changed. He emphasized that he now finds happiness not in football or big money, but in other things. The former player's remarks about the 113 euros he earned in prison have drawn attention.

During his football career, Dani Alves played for the world's strongest clubs, received large salaries, and won numerous trophies. However, the former Brazilian defender says that from the perspective of understanding happiness in life, even the small amount he earned in prison brought him more joy than the years when he earned millions of euros.

"I no longer need football to be happy"

Alves openly stated that his current life and understanding of happiness have changed. Although he earned large sums during his football career, he emphasized that this money was not the only source of happiness.

"I don't need football to be happy anymore. I am satisfied with my life. When I played football, I earned millions of euros, but earning 113 euros in prison gave me more happiness than receiving millions," The Touchline quoted Alves as saying.

His words are being discussed in the context of the drastic changes in the player's life and his views on values.

A rich career in football and major trophies

Dani Alves is known as one of the most decorated players in modern football history. In Europe, he played for major clubs such as Barcelona, Sevilla, Juventus, and PSG. His time with the Catalans was particularly one of the most successful periods of his career.

Alves also held an important place in the Brazilian national team. He appeared in 126 matches in the national team jersey and scored eight goals.

However, after success on the football pitch, millions of euros in income, and major trophies, his life took a completely different turn. Alves' confession about the 113 euros earned in prison may further fuel debates about how human happiness cannot always be measured by material wealth or fame.