It is a joyful day for the family of Uzbek Paralympian Asila Mirzayorova. The athlete is celebrating her daughter Rihana's first birthday in Dubai.

Asila Mirzayorova shared the news on her Instagram page, posting a video of the preparations for the celebration with her followers.

“Today is our sweet daughter Rihana's birthday. Our daughter is turning one year old. We came to Dubai to celebrate her birthday. Today, we will share in our daughter's joy together with all our loved ones.

I think that when our daughter grows up, she will be very happy to see these videos. She will be happy to see how much her parents love her and wish her a long life,” the athlete said.

The athlete's followers have also congratulated the family on this happy occasion, wishing little Rihana a long life, happiness, and health.

For information, Asila Mirzayorova gave birth to a daughter on November 22, 2025. Today, Rihana is celebrating her first birthday.