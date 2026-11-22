Rio de Janeiro's famous club Flamengo has clinched the Brazilian Serie A title ahead of schedule with two rounds remaining. In the 36th round of the championship, the team faced one of its main rivals, Palmeiras, and secured a 1-1 draw, a result sufficient to guarantee the gold medals.

Title defense and historic 10th trophy

Thus, Flamengo successfully defended the championship title won last season and became the strongest club in Brazil for the 10th time in its history. With this achievement, the Rio de Janeiro giant holds 2nd place in the history of Brazilian football. The absolute record belongs to Palmeiras, which has won the championship 12 times.

Championship squad adorned with European stars

The success this season was largely contributed to by star players who joined the team and brought extensive experience from top European clubs. Currently, the following famous midfielders are defending the honor of Flamengo:

Jorginho — an experienced defensive midfielder known for his play at London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal;

Saul Niguez — a Spanish midfielder known for his long career at Atletico Madrid;

Lucas Paqueta — one of the leading midfielders of the Brazilian national team.

Flamengo's championship season statistics

Indicators Details and facts Competition Brazilian Championship (Serie A) Decisive match 36th round: Flamengo 1:1 Palmeiras Championship timing With 2 rounds remaining until the end of the season Titles in club history 10th championship (2nd consecutive season) Place in historical table 2nd place (record is held by Palmeiras — 12 titles) Famous stars in the squad Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Lucas Paqueta

Do you think the current Flamengo, featuring stars like Jorginho, Saul, and Lucas Paqueta, is capable of winning the strongest club tournament in South America — the Copa Libertadores?

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