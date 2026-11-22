Gaybulla Tursunov objects to the Competition Committee's conclusion: "They didn't watch our advertisements to the end" (video)
Singer Gaybulla Tursunov responded to the Competition Committee's report stating that some artists failed to comply with legal requirements in their concert advertisements. According to him, committee representatives reached a conclusion without watching the promotional banners to the end.
Previously, the Competition Committee had studied concert advertisements posted on the Instagram pages of several artists and announced that they did not indicate the form of performance—whether it was live or playback. The list included Lolita, Ani Lorak, Mayot, Nikolay Fomenko, Izzat Shukurov, the group "Ummon", Rayhon Ganiyeva, and Gaybulla Tursunov.
Following this report, Gaybulla Tursunov shared his thoughts. In an interview with publications, the singer emphasized that the concert advertisements and announcements on monitors stated that the performance would be live.
"In our advertisements, everywhere, even on the monitors, it is written 'live performance'. They analyzed our advertisement without watching it to the end and released a statement saying that it was not indicated as a live performance.
If you have come to my concert, you would have seen that in every song, I held the microphone out to the audience as much as possible. This is proof that it was a live performance. I don't know whose mistake this is. If that person had come to the concert, I think they would regret their actions," the singer said.
It should be noted that the Competition Committee stated that the form of performance must be clearly indicated in concert advertisements. Gaybulla Tursunov, however, insists that this information was present in his advertisements.
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