Singer Gaybulla Tursunov responded to the Competition Committee's report stating that some artists failed to comply with legal requirements in their concert advertisements. According to him, committee representatives reached a conclusion without watching the promotional banners to the end.

Previously, the Competition Committee had studied concert advertisements posted on the Instagram pages of several artists and announced that they did not indicate the form of performance—whether it was live or playback. The list included Lolita, Ani Lorak, Mayot, Nikolay Fomenko, Izzat Shukurov, the group "Ummon", Rayhon Ganiyeva, and Gaybulla Tursunov.

Following this report, Gaybulla Tursunov shared his thoughts. In an interview with publications, the singer emphasized that the concert advertisements and announcements on monitors stated that the performance would be live.