In the Indian state of Manipur, at least 18 people have died and over a thousand citizens have been hospitalized due to spurious alcohol. This was reported to the ANI agency by Meghachandra Singh, leader of the Indian National Congress party faction in the state legislative assembly.

According to Singh, the beverage contained methanol, which caused serious health problems in the victims, including severe complications related to kidney function.

Hospitalization dynamics and official warnings

The parliamentarian added that 600 people were admitted to medical facilities on Friday, and another 300 people on Saturday morning.

State officials have urged residents who have consumed alcoholic beverages of suspicious origin in recent days or are experiencing symptoms of poisoning to seek medical attention without delay. It was also advised not to self-medicate and to keep the containers of the suspicious beverages.