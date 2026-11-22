At least 18 dead, over a thousand hospitalized due to spurious alcohol in India
In the Indian state of Manipur, at least 18 people have died and over a thousand citizens have been hospitalized due to spurious alcohol. This was reported to the ANI agency by Meghachandra Singh, leader of the Indian National Congress party faction in the state legislative assembly.
According to Singh, the beverage contained methanol, which caused serious health problems in the victims, including severe complications related to kidney function.
Hospitalization dynamics and official warnings
The parliamentarian added that 600 people were admitted to medical facilities on Friday, and another 300 people on Saturday morning.
State officials have urged residents who have consumed alcoholic beverages of suspicious origin in recent days or are experiencing symptoms of poisoning to seek medical attention without delay. It was also advised not to self-medicate and to keep the containers of the suspicious beverages.
Indicator / Event
Information and details
Current situation (Manipur state)
At least 18 people died, over 1000 hospitalized
Cause of poisoning
Methanol in alcoholic beverage (including kidney damage)
Rate of hospitalization
Friday — 600 people, Saturday morning — another 300 people
Similar incident (Assam, February 2019)
Over 140 people died, nearly 300 people hospitalized
History of similar tragedies
In February 2019, in the Indian state of Assam, more than 140 people died and nearly 300 others were hospitalized following the consumption of low-quality alcohol. According to preliminary data, methanol was also detected in the drinks in that instance, and police arrested 12 individuals suspected of illegal alcohol production.
In your opinion, what control and preventive measures are considered most effective in preventing the spread of fake and dangerous alcohol products? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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