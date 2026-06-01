William Saliba injured in Champions League final

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William Saliba injured in Champions League final

The final night in Budapest turned into a nightmare for William Saliba. The Arsenal defender not only missed out on the Champions League trophy but also aggravated an injury, putting his participation in the upcoming World Cup in North America at risk. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The clash between Arsenal and PSG on Saturday night ended dramatically. The 120 minutes at the Puskas Arena finished 1-1, with the Parisian club winning on penalties. Saliba played the entire match, but it emerged that he entered the game with a minor injury.

According to Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old defender's physical condition worsened due to the high pressure during the game. Now, his participation in the World Cup with the France national team, starting on June 11, is in doubt. This could be a major blow for Didier Deschamps.

The mood in the Arsenal camp is currently somber. Mikel Arteta's men were very close to a historic victory, but a mistake by Gabriel and Saliba's injury ruined everything. The medical staff is now working to get the player back on his feet in a short time.

ArsenalPSGWilliam SalibaChampions LeagueWorld Cup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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