Jeremie Frimpong celebrates Arsenal's Champions League defeat

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Jeremie Frimpong celebrates Arsenal's Champions League defeat

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong has called for calm after videos surfaced showing him celebrating Arsenal's Champions League final defeat against PSG. In the match held in Budapest, the London club lost on penalties, missing the chance to secure their first major European trophy in history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite Kai Havertz opening the scoring in the 6th minute, Ousmane Dembele equalized. The match ended 1-1 after regular and extra time. In the penalty shootout, misses by Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes allowed PSG to successfully defend their title. Having beaten Inter last year, the Parisian club claimed the throne for the second consecutive time.

Videos circulated on social media showing Jeremie Frimpong jumping and celebrating after Gabriel's miss. Many interpreted this as hostility toward the Premier League champions. However, the former Bayer Leverkusen star clarified the situation, stating he had no ill intent toward Mikel Arteta's team.

Addressing the situation via Instagram, Jeremie Frimpong explained: "Stay calm, I had a bet with a friend and I won it. I was just happy about the win, that's all." The incident sparked significant discussion within the football community.

Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea also took advantage of the situation, posting a provocative message on social media. They invited fans to "London's trophy room" for a tour of Stamford Bridge. Later, the "Blues" softened their tone, congratulating Arsenal on their Premier League title and expressing excitement for next season's rivalry.

LiverpoolArsenalPSGChampions LeagueJeremie Frimpong
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