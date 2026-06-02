Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum leaves Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has parted ways with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. The Dammam-based club officially announced that the contract with the experienced Dutch player was terminated by mutual consent. Thus, the 35-year-old footballer has become a free agent during the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com .

Wijnaldum joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023. The club's management explained the decision by citing the need to maintain financial stability and refresh the quota for foreign players. Although he was one of the team's key leaders, both parties decided to end their partnership ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Netherlands international performed well during his time in the Middle East. Unlike many European stars, Wijnaldum adapted quickly to the new environment and served as team captain. In the completed season, he participated in 33 matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 7 assists.

Throughout his career, Georginio Wijnaldum has won the Premier League and the Champions League. He is currently expected to attract significant interest from Europe and other continents. The player himself does not intend to retire yet and aims to play for a highly competitive team.