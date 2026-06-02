Chelsea declares defender untouchable and rejects offers

·128·Sport
Chelsea declares defender untouchable and rejects offers

Chelsea has rejected several offers for academy graduate Josh Acheampong. The London club considers the 20-year-old defender a key figure for the team's long-term future. Despite interest from other Premier League clubs, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has decided to keep him in West London. This is reported by Goal.com reports. according to

According to TEAMtalk, despite interest from giants like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, Chelsea has placed the versatile defender on their 'not for sale' list. This decision is directly supported by head coach Xabi Alonso. The coach sees the young talent as a vital link in his tactical plans.

The England U-21 international is highly rated within the club hierarchy and has been granted untouchable status. This means Acheampong now stands alongside key pillars of the team like Joao Felix, Cole Palmer, and Moises Caicedo. According to the BBC, Chelsea has sent a clear message to rivals that they will not let the player go.

Arsenal, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation closely. Bournemouth has also maintained interest in the player since the last summer transfer window. However, the Chelsea leadership is confident that the player's development will be better under Xabi Alonso.

Acheampong has made 17 appearances in the Premier League this season. Although most were from the bench, his performance has left a great impression on the coaching staff. The player's current contract runs until 2029, which gives the club an advantage in negotiations.

ChelseaTransfersXabi AlonsoPremier LeagueFootball
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