Real Madrid begins negotiations with Inter for Denzel Dumfries transfer

Real Madrid has intensified its interest in Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries to strengthen their defensive line. The Netherlands international's contract includes a €25 million release clause, making him a primary target for the Spanish giants. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite the approaching presidential elections at the Santiago Bernabéu, the club continues its squad renewal plans. Following the departure of Dani Carvajal, the right-back position has become a priority for Real Madrid. Although Trent Alexander-Arnold currently operates in this position, the club management intends to increase competition.

According to renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Real Madrid has already established initial contacts to explore the player's transfer possibilities. Although the 30-year-old Dumfries has been performing consistently for Inter, the Italian champions are prepared to sell him if a favorable offer arrives.

Inter's management is not standing idle and has already begun searching for a replacement for Dumfries. The Milan club views Atalanta defender Palestra as a primary candidate. The young talent's performances following his loan spell at Cagliari have left a great impression on Inter's scouts.

Dumfries' €25 million release clause is considered a very favorable option for Real Madrid. This situation allows the club to avoid lengthy negotiations with Inter. Furthermore, the Dutch defender is evaluated as a cheaper and more experienced option compared to alternatives like Pedro Porro and Ivan Fresneda.