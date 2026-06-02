Why did Lamine Yamal not take the number 10 shirt for the Spain national team?

Barcelona star Dani Olmo has put an end to rumors of alleged internal friction within the Spain squad following the announcement of squad numbers for the 2026 World Cup. Despite his global superstar status, teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal will not wear the iconic number 10 jersey at the North American tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

As La Roja prepares to chase another world title, the distribution of numbers has sparked heated debate among fans and the media. Many expected Lamine Yamal to take the prestigious number 10, but it remained with Dani Olmo. The 18-year-old winger decided to stick with the number 19, which he also uses at club level.

During a press conference, Dani Olmo emphasized that this decision was made without any internal conflict and that the atmosphere in the dressing room remains excellent. "There are no problems behind the scenes, there was no dispute over the number 10. All of this is just baseless rumors from the outside," said the Barcelona midfielder.

For Olmo, keeping the number 10 is simply a matter of personal preference and habit. He was a central figure in Spain's Euro 2024 victory, and with Luis de la Fuente's team heading to the World Cup, he saw no need to change anything. "It is the number I have worn before, the one with which we became European champions. I like this number, why should I change it when everything is going well?" he added.

While Lamine Yamal staying with number 19 was the main topic, other squad numbers also caused surprise on social media. In particular, midfielder Gavi was assigned the iconic number 9. Usually reserved for pure strikers like Fernando Torres, this number will now be worn by Barcelona's tenacious midfield engine.