Atletico Madrid looking for a new striker to replace Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid is considering Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement in case their main striker Julian Alvarez departs. Recently, serious disagreements have arisen between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona regarding transfer matters. According to media reports, the Catalan club has accelerated efforts to sign the Argentine world champion. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although the Atletico Madrid management considers Julian Alvarez the cornerstone of the team's project, it is said that Barcelona has already made an official offer. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona sent a €100 million offer to the capital club via email. However, it is not just the Catalans involved in this race, as PSG and Arsenal are also actively participating.

This turn of events has forced Atletico Madrid to look for a suitable successor. The Madrid side has identified Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as their primary target. Currently playing for Galatasaray, the striker is showing excellent results in the Turkish league.

Contenders for the transfer of Victor Osimhen will have to spend at least €70-100 million. Manchester United is also showing serious interest in the player. If Julian Alvarez leaves the team, Atletico Madrid will focus all their efforts on signing Osimhen.