Serious test before the 2026 World Cup: Croatia loses to Belgium at home

Ahead of the World Cup starting on North American soil, national teams are undergoing their final preparation phase. In this intense period, two European giants — Croatia and Belgium — faced off in Rijeka, Croatia. In a hard-fought friendly match, the visitors, Belgium, secured a confident 2-0 victory.

Although the match was friendly, the atmosphere of a World Cup was palpable on the pitch. Both managers used the opportunity to test their tactical schemes and assess the physical condition of their players ahead of the upcoming tournament.

A goal show from Tielemans and Lukaku

The match began with the visitors showing more initiative, as expected. The Belgians, more clinical in converting their chances, opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Team captain Youri Tielemans found the back of the net to put his side in front.

Despite the Croatians' efforts to equalize in the second half, the Belgian defense remained solid. Near the end of the game, experienced substitute striker Romelu Lukaku showcased his skill. In the 90+6th minute of stoppage time, he beat the Croatian goalkeeper to seal the visitors' victory.

A new star debut for Belgium and upcoming matches

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia also managed to test new names in this match. Talented forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who plays for the French club Lille, made his national team debut. Interestingly, the young talent had already secured a spot in the final 2026 World Cup squad before playing a single official match for the senior team.

Next tests: Before the official start of the 2026 World Cup, both teams have one more friendly match scheduled. Belgium will face African side Tunisia on June 6, while Croatia will take on Slovenia on June 7.

Friendly match summary: Croatia – Belgium 0-2 Goals: Tielemans 38', Lukaku 90+6'.

We wish both European giants continued success in delivering beautiful football and joy to their fans at the upcoming World Cup!