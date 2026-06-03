Real Madrid finds a competitor for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid aims to sign a new right-back to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold next season. The Spanish giants are considering Inter defender Denzel Dumfries. At the same time, the club has accelerated negotiations for the transfer of Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. The Madrid side plans to complete both transfers before the 2026 World Cup begins. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Marca, Real Madrid is taking measures to strengthen its defensive line following Trent Alexander-Arnold's inconsistent debut season. Last season, the 27-year-old shared the right flank with Dani Carvajal, but a major void emerged after the legendary Spaniard's contract expired and he left the team. Trent made 30 appearances and provided 5 assists, but muscle injuries hindered him.

Complicating the situation further, England manager Thomas Tuchel unexpectedly left Trent out of the World Cup squad, choosing Tino Livramento instead. For this reason, the "Royal Club" has settled on Denzel Dumfries as a reliable alternative. Despite having a contract with Inter until 2028, the Italian club is prepared to let the 30-year-old Dutchman go for a lower fee.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is focusing its attention on the transfer of Ibrahima Konate to bolster the center of defense. The Liverpool defender has refused to extend his contract, which has accelerated negotiations that have been ongoing since February. Interestingly, Kylian Mbappe is actively involved in this transfer. The forward, who is with the French national team, is trying to convince his compatriot to move to Spain. Konate joked: "Mbappe calls me every two hours."

These transfer operations have also been approved by Jose Mourinho, who is expected to take charge of the team after the presidential elections. Real Madrid's management wants to sign both players officially before the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, aiming to enter the new season with a fully formed squad.