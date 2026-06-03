How Did Canadian Fans Rate Uzbekistan's Performance?

·87·Sport
How Did Canadian Fans Rate Uzbekistan's Performance?

On the eve of the historic World Cup kicking off on North American pitches, national teams are playing their final preparation matches. Amid this intense period, the Uzbekistan national team, led by Srečko Katanec, faced one of the upcoming FIFA World Cup hosts, Canada. Although our representatives lost 0-2 in a hard-fought and combative friendly, the quality football displayed on the pitch caught the attention of foreign experts and fans.

Although the match ended in a victory for the hosts, reputable publications specializing in Canadian football and social media users have expressed very warm and positive opinions about the performance of our compatriots.

"The scoreline did not reflect the true state of the game"

Canada's popular Sportsnet, Waking The Red and Canadian Soccer Daily sports portals, as well as football communities on the Reddit platform, discussed this clash heatedly. According to overseas fans, the battle on the pitch was much more intense than the numbers on the scoreboard suggested.

Local fans specifically acknowledged that in the first half, the Uzbekistan national team caused serious headaches and major problems for the Canadian side. Many noted that the 2-0 scoreline did not quite match the actual picture of the match and that the game was actually quite difficult for the hosts.

It was noted that the Canadian national team managed to turn the tide and shift the advantage in their favor only in the second half, thanks to the impact of substitutes and the skill of their starting players.

Praise for Eldor Shomurodov and World Cup hopes

Our national team captain, Eldor Shomurodov, was also at the center of discussions among foreign fans. Although our experienced striker failed to score in this match, he was particularly praised for his relentless movement, combativeness, and pressing, which kept the Canadian defense line constantly on edge.

Foreign fans' conclusion: Overseas football fans highly rated the Uzbekistan national team's disciplined, compact defensive play and lightning-fast counter-attacking tactics. Some fans even predict that Uzbekistan could become a very uncomfortable opponent full of surprises for any top-tier team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Despite the defeat, the "White Wolves" left a positive impression on the global football community. We wish them great success and historic victories in the upcoming official 2026 FIFA World Cup matches! Follow our national team's World Cup journey with Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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