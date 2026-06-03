Abdukodir Khusanov's Manchester City Valuation Rises to €50 Million

Manchester City defender and Uzbekistan national team member Abdukodir Khusanov's transfer value on the Transfermarkt portal has increased significantly. According to updated data, the Uzbek centre-back's value has risen by €15 million and is now estimated at €50 million.

This result further solidifies Abdukodir Khusanov's status as one of the most valuable footballers not only in Uzbekistan but across Asia. According to the portal, Khusanov has retained his title as the most valuable player in Asia. His closest pursuer is Japanese footballer Keishu Sano, whose transfer value stands at €40 million.

It is worth noting that Abdukodir Khusanov joined Manchester City in January 2025. The English giants paid €40 million for his transfer, with the deal including an additional €10 million in potential add-ons. The centre-back has won two trophies with the Citizens this season: the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.