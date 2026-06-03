Arsenal Edge Out Bayern in Race for Nathaniel Brown

London club Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners in the battle for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown, edging out Bayern Munich. The Gunners are reportedly willing to meet the Bundesliga star's hefty price tag to bolster their defensive line, according to Goal.com. reports .

Bayern Munich's management and sporting director Max Eberl have long been interested in the 22-year-old left-back. However, according to Bild, Eintracht are demanding at least €65 million for their player. This fee is considered too steep for the Bavarians, who must manage their budget carefully following recent transfer window expenditures.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, appear financially stronger. Arsenal aim to intensify competition on the left flank by signing Nathaniel Brown, who plays a modern, attacking style. According to The Athletic, the player has been identified as a primary target by the London club.

In the 2025-26 season, Nathaniel Brown made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. With Eintracht sitting eighth in the Bundesliga and missing out on European football, the player himself is reportedly keen on a move to the English Premier League.

For Bayern to complete this transfer, they would first need to sell defenders such as Alphonso Davies or Hiroki Ito. Meanwhile, Eintracht are looking to make a significant profit on a player acquired for just €3 million in 2024.