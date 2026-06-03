Bayer Leverkusen Reject Álvaro Arbeloa Candidacy

German club Bayer Leverkusen have turned down the services of former Real Madrid defender Álvaro Arbeloa. During the search for a new head coach to replace Kasper Hjulmand, the Bundesliga side deemed the Spanish specialist not yet ready to manage the team. Goal.com reports .

According to Bild, representatives of the 43-year-old Arbeloa approached Leverkusen's management with a proposal after his departure from Real Madrid. Arbeloa had temporarily taken charge following Xabi Alonso's dismissal in January, working with stars like Kylian Mbappé and guiding the team to a second-place finish. However, Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes and CEO Fernando Carro concluded that Arbeloa lacks sufficient experience.

Club scouts monitored Arbeloa during his tenure as Real Madrid U19 manager from 2022 to 2025. Reports indicated that the former defender has not yet developed into a coach capable of competing with Bayern Munich. Arbeloa himself is unwilling to work at another Spanish club due to his 20-year association with Real Madrid and intends to continue his career abroad.

The coaching search is proving difficult for Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier, one of the club's primary targets, Filipe Luís, reached an agreement with Monaco. Meanwhile, another candidate, Andoni Iraola, remains a leading contender for the Liverpool managerial position. Leverkusen's management now continues to seek a more experienced specialist who meets the club's high ambitions.