Bayer Leverkusen Reject Álvaro Arbeloa Candidacy

·69·Sport
Bayer Leverkusen Reject Álvaro Arbeloa Candidacy

German club Bayer Leverkusen have turned down the services of former Real Madrid defender Álvaro Arbeloa. During the search for a new head coach to replace Kasper Hjulmand, the Bundesliga side deemed the Spanish specialist not yet ready to manage the team. Goal.com reports .

According to Bild, representatives of the 43-year-old Arbeloa approached Leverkusen's management with a proposal after his departure from Real Madrid. Arbeloa had temporarily taken charge following Xabi Alonso's dismissal in January, working with stars like Kylian Mbappé and guiding the team to a second-place finish. However, Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes and CEO Fernando Carro concluded that Arbeloa lacks sufficient experience.

Club scouts monitored Arbeloa during his tenure as Real Madrid U19 manager from 2022 to 2025. Reports indicated that the former defender has not yet developed into a coach capable of competing with Bayern Munich. Arbeloa himself is unwilling to work at another Spanish club due to his 20-year association with Real Madrid and intends to continue his career abroad.

The coaching search is proving difficult for Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier, one of the club's primary targets, Filipe Luís, reached an agreement with Monaco. Meanwhile, another candidate, Andoni Iraola, remains a leading contender for the Liverpool managerial position. Leverkusen's management now continues to seek a more experienced specialist who meets the club's high ambitions.

Bayer LeverkusenReal MadridÁlvaro ArbeloaBundesligaTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer for Move to Another Elite ClubToday, 08:39Real Madrid Set to Overhaul Defense: New Rivals for RüdigerToday, 08:32City Set to Sign Milan's Talented GoalkeeperToday, 08:21Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfersToday, 07:51Uzbek Boxers Take the Lead in World Boxing RankingsToday, 07:46Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent ExitToday, 07:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed