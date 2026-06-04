Enrique Riquelme Promises to Sign Erling Haaland if Elected Real Madrid President

The fierce battle for the presidency of Real Madrid is at the center of the football world's attention. The main rival to incumbent Florentino Pérez, 37-year-old prominent businessman Enrique Riquelme, has dropped a real 'transfer bombshell' in his election campaign that has thrilled fans. He promised that if he wins the election, he will bring one of the world's most fearsome strikers, Erling Haaland, to Madrid.

The young and ambitious candidate demonstrated his serious intent during a live appearance on the popular TV show 'El Hormiguero'. He unveiled the new home kit designed for the upcoming season, and notably, the back of the jersey featured Haaland's name and iconic number.

The Norwegian goal machine's situation at the English giants

Currently, the towering Norwegian striker continues to worthily defend the honor of reigning English champions Manchester City. His current employment contract with the Citizens runs for quite a long term, namely until 2034 . Therefore, completing this transfer will undoubtedly require immense financial power and significant effort from Real Madrid's new leadership.

Haaland's phenomenal stats from the concluded season

In the past football year, the 25-year-old Norwegian forward once again clearly proved his scoring prowess in the English Premier League (EPL), considered the most intense championship in the world:

Competition participation Statistical figure EPL matches played 35 appearances Goals scored 27 goals Assists 8 assists

A crucial moment is approaching: These historic presidential elections, which will completely determine the future and transfer policy of Real Madrid, will take place on June 7 of this year. Against Pérez's plans rich with young stars, Riquelme has deployed a fearsome weapon like Haaland. We will find out whom the club members choose in just a few days.

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