Bernardo Silva Transfer: Barcelona Forced to Wait

Barcelona has made signing Bernardo Silva its primary transfer target, but the process is expected to turn into a prolonged waiting game. The experienced footballer is in no hurry to decide on his next step. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, revealed in a conversation with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: "Bernardo will make his final decision after the World Cup," as reported by Goal.com report states.

According to information provided by Fabrizio Romano, the race for the skilled playmaker remains open. After a successful nine-year career with Manchester City, the Portugal national team member, now a free agent, prefers a move to Spain. Preparations at Barcelona's headquarters are complete: according to RAC1 radio, head coach Hansi Flick has already approved the signing of the 31-year-old footballer.

Mundo Deportivo adds that Barcelona is considered the main favorite in this transfer race. Bernardo Silva has indicated his willingness to accept a significant salary reduction to move to Camp Nou. However, the appearance of such a high-profile free agent on the market has also attracted the attention of other giant clubs. Currently, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also seriously competing for the player.

Bernardo Silva has played at the Etihad Stadium since 2017, playing a key role in creating the team's golden era under Pep Guardiola. In April, the club and the player officially confirmed they would part ways at the end of the season. As Silva bid farewell to Manchester City fans, he emphasized that the achievements they reached together would remain in his heart forever.